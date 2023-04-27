Weak NI Civil Service is letting Secretary of State get away with a budget which hurts us all
Decisions by the NIO have been central to the fiscal anarchy Chris Heaton-Harris now claims he’s clearing up — and it’s creating fresh problems with how it’s doing so
Sam McBride
Budgets might sound boring, but this one is going to impact everyone in Northern Ireland: it will mean less money for public services, less money for public sector pay rises as inflation soars, and dramatic real terms cuts in health and education.