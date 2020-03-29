Staying in is not the new going out...

I'm no different to anybody else dealing with this Covid-19 crisis when it comes to having to cope with staying in and I have to admit I'm finding it very difficult and the reality is that we wouldn't be handling it as well as a family unit if it wasn't for my wife Christine.

We're only a week into this period of having to stay at home, which is crucial for us all to get through the pandemic, and I can genuinely feel my nerves fraying just because of the intensity of being in the house 24/7. It feels so alien.

I'm fortunate to have a good garden and the countryside nearby where we can go for a walk as a family in the morning but apart from that it's very, very hard.

I miss the craic of going to the gym and having my mind focused on a fight and I know that if I'm finding it difficult then I fear for those who are in much harder situations than me, like those who have lost loved ones and others who have been made redundant. Also, it has already come out that domestic abuse has risen and there has to be a real fear that it will only get worse.

Those who already have mental health issues are going to find this time very hard and obviously for the elderly it will be a very challenging period.

My mum and dad have each other and thankfully are in good health but it's a bit harder for Christine's mum because she is on her own. We've dropped off some groceries and brought the kids so they could wave from the car but of course it's hard for Carla and Rossa not being able to go and have some fun with their grandparents.

The daily routine at home is all organised by Christine. She has it running like clockwork. We start off with some exercise and then it's down to schoolwork. She's very meticulous in how she has time slots for when they do work and when they get a break - the whole timetable is written out.

It's as well Christine is able to do the work with Carla because it's beyond me! I'm Rossa's helper and obviously because he is younger he needs a bit more rest in between learning.

Being honest, Christine could probably cope with this on her own but I know I couldn't deal with the pressure of it all if I was on my own. She's doing an amazing job in a very tough situation.

You think you've all this extra time but by the time the end of the day comes you're exhausted because it takes so much to keep the kids occupied. You do feel yourself at times getting a bit frustrated and having to hold back from shouting at them when they're running about screaming - it's hard on them as well because they're away from their friends.

I have to say that the school has been great. The headmaster and class teachers have kept up good communication so the work is there for the kids to do and we're doing our best to make it seem like a proper school. Then when the afternoon comes it's about giving them things to do, while I work out in my gym in the garage to keep in shape.

It's heartbreaking to see people losing their jobs and people dying here and across Europe and the rest of the world. I just hope that the government can get on top of this virus and that they will be ready for the fall-out when it comes to mental health issues when this is all over.

Lisburn is not immune from the deadly coronavirus...so please respect social distancing rules

The government guidelines for this crisis have clearly led to confusion, such as the issue over the financial support needed for the self-employed and also those construction workers who don’t seem to know whether they should go to work or not.

But even that confusion should not stop the majority of people getting the message that they need to stay at home. I had two examples of this recently.

I was putting two bags of shopping into my car when these two guys came up behind me. They were right on top of me, asking for a selfie.

When I pointed out the need for social distancing one of them responded with: “But we’re in Lisburn so we’re alright!” How does someone come up with the idea that the virus can’t make it to Lisburn?

I was also in a queue in a Spar and everybody was keeping their distance in a proper fashion only for some woman to start slapping my arm looking for a photograph even though she didn’t have a phone. Others in the queue were, rightly, furious.

Under normal circumstances I wouldn’t refuse anyone a selfie but unfortunately now I have to say no more until this crisis is sorted. That’s tough for me to do but as a community we have to wise up — stay at home and do proper social distancing.

Jamel Herring

World bid must take a back seat

Reality has hit home that my WBO World super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring will not be taking place in June and the fact is nobody knows when boxing will be back.

I would hope that the fight with Herring will take place before the year is out but we are in unchartered territory and it can only happen when it is safe to do so.

We’re in a situation of life and death and so all I can do, like every other boxer, is try to keep as fit as possible until our sport is able to go again.

I’m currently ticking over by training in the gym I have in my garage at home but I’m away from my coach Jamie Moore and Herring and I would obviously need the right amount of time to prepare properly and that includes employing good sparring partners who often have to come from other parts of the world.

We’re all in limbo.

Brendan and boys face anxious wait

As hard as it must have been for the International Olympic Committee to call a halt to the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus, postponing them until 2021 was the right decision.

But it has to be realised that the delay by a year will have an effect on athletes and it could mean the difference between winning a medal and not.

Some could quite easily be coming to the peak of their career and by the time 2021 comes around that could be the time when they are starting to begin a slide down the other side.

The opposite could be true for some, in that an extra year of maturity could give them a greater opportunity of winning a medal in Tokyo. For boxers there is the issue of weight and so someone like Brendan Irvine (right) who has qualified will hopefully still be able to make flyweight.