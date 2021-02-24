Stormont politicians have the chance to right a wrong on abortion in Northern Ireland
Amendment will prohibit termination on grounds of disability
Alban Maginness
Last week, Paul Givan MLA, introduced his Severe Foetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill, onto the floor of the Assembly. It is a Bill which should be supported by all those who care about the disabled in our society and strive to create a better rights-based culture for them. The bill aims to prohibit abortion on the grounds of serious disability, such as Down’s syndrome.