It takes unbridled arrogance for Trump to appoint himself spokesman for tragic George

US President Donald Trump pretends to take a test while holding a swab during his visit of the Puritan Medical Products facicity in Guilford, Maine on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

A POLITICIAN brandishing a Bible is usually a sign that the debate is fast moving in the wrong direction. We know that, better than most, in Northern Ireland.