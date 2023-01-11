Heaton-Harris and Cleverly to meet NI parties in bid to restore institutions

Westminster hoping fresh talks can help break Stormont impasse

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is meeting political and business leaders in Belfast today to discuss the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will also take part in the discussions, which the Government hopes will help break the impasse at Stormont since the DUP brought down the power-sharing institutions.

Speaking as he prepared to meet local politicians, Mr Cleverly said post-Brexit trading issues which “risk and undermine” Northern Ireland’s place within the UK must be addressed.

“My preference is for a negotiated solution, but the UK’s priority is protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I am listening to the concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland and am keenly aware that the current situation isn’t working.

“We need to address those issues with the protocol that risk and undermine the place of NI in the UK.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “A solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol is clearly desired by all across business and in government.

“As the Foreign Secretary has said, the Government is committed to resolving these problems as soon as possible.

“I am firmly of the belief too that what people in Northern Ireland want most is to see their elected politicians back at work.

“Accountable political leadership is fundamental to secure a sustainable future for all in Northern Ireland.”

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Devolution has been in crisis since last February when the DUP withdrew its First Minister Paul Givan from the executive in protest at the protocol.

Progress between the EU and the UK earlier this week on post-Brexit data-sharing has been welcomed as a positive step in ongoing talks to find a resolution.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris will discuss the effect the Irish Sea border is having on trade with political leaders and business groups.

Meanwhile, the SDLP is proposing changes to the process of appointing a Stormont Speaker in an attempt to end the political paralysis.

The party’s Assembly leader, Matthew O’Toole, will suggest amending the rules to allow for a two-thirds majority when he meets Mr Heaton-Harris and the other parties today.

SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole

The South Belfast MLA said the move, which would still require nationalist and unionist support for a Speaker, would “prevent one party abusing Stormont rules to maintain the suspension of the institutions”.

Mr O’Toole said: “Progress in the negotiations between the European Commission and the British Government on the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol this week are clearly welcome and should provide a basis for political generosity from all parties in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately, it appears highly likely that the DUP will continue to prioritise its cynical party-political wrecking strategy.

“That is why the SDLP is proposing a change to the process for the election of an Assembly Speaker that will end the one-party veto that has frustrated the mandates of every other MLA and frustrated the democratic wishes of the people of Northern Ireland.

“A Speaker should instead be chosen by a two-thirds majority of MLAs which would require support from nationalists, unionists and others.

“This can be achieved quickly with agreement for the UK Government to legislate at pace.”