Leo Varadkar says he wants to build a good working relationship with unionists

Taoiseach also admits implementation of NI Protocol has been ‘too rigid’

Leo Varadkar has said he wants to build a good working relationship with unionists, and has acknowledged that the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been “too strict and too rigid”.

Speaking after meeting party leaders in Belfast, the Taoiseach added that he hopes London and Brussels can reach an agreement which is broadly acceptable to people in Northern Ireland, although he couldn’t put a time frame on progress.

Mr Varadkar, who earlier held discussions with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said: “The DUP is a very significant party, it is the largest party representing the unionist community in Northern Ireland.

“What they think matters and we talked about their seven different tests and talked around possible solutions. I think it was useful and constructive.

“As Taoiseach, I want to have a good working relationship with all parties, that includes unionism and the DUP.”

He described agreement between the EU and Britain on data sharing as “very significant”.

It “opens up the possibility of making more progress so we can have an agreement between the UK and the EU on the protocol, hopefully one that works for all of us on the island of Ireland”.

But he added: “I wouldn’t like to put a timeline on it.

“Of course it would be a really good thing and a really nice thing to have the agreement in place and the Executive up and running for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, but whatever happens it is an important anniversary to mark 25 years of peace.”

Mr Varadkar said: “I am keen to repair and restore relations, not just with the political parties here, but also with the UK government and between the EU and the UK.

“I think the reason why relations became strained in the first place was because of Brexit, but there is no point revisiting all that.

“Certainly since then, lots of us have made mistakes. I have acknowledged that the way the protocol was implemented was too strict and too rigid, and that created real difficulties.

“I am totally of the view that we can work together to make changes that are necessary, that can get back to a very low number of checks.

“We would like to get to the point where we can agree something that works for everyone and works on a cross-community basis.”

The Taoiseach described meeting the five local parties as “useful and beneficial” for his understanding of “the different nuances here in Northern Ireland”.

He believed they all were committed to devolution.

“I am convinced they are sincere about that. They want to get the Assembly up and running, want to get the Executive working again. I am hopeful that it will be possible to come to an agreement on the protocol that will allow it to work more effectively, hopefully become more acceptable broadly across society here and will then allow the institutions to be re-established.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he didn’t regard Mr Varadkar as a “bogeyman” for unionism.

“Many people are saying that Leo Varadkar is unionism’s bogeyman, he certainly isn’t to us,” Mr Beattie said.

“He’s a person that we have to work with, and will engage with, and we do engage with honestly and frankly, and in good faith.

“But he does have to make sure that he can build relationships with unionism, because they have been damaged, but we will continue to work with him as best we can.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, said she had a “very constructive” meeting with the Taoiseach.

“We have reflected our absolute determination that government must be restored here in the north.

“It’s unacceptable that we stagger on without an Executive,” she said.

“We have also shared our strong view that a deal on the protocol is possible... and we believe that the window we now have has to be grasped with both hands.”

The row over Ms McDonald’s exclusion from roundtable talks hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday continued as the secretary of state defended the decision.

He said it may not have been wise to have the Sinn Fein president present because she is a “representative of a parliament in an EU member state”.

Ms McDonald said she had written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the issue.

“All of us know that the way that we make progress is together, that’s how this works, that’s what the history of the last 25 years reflects, so any idea of excluding anybody, excluding the leader of any party, needs to be scotched and knocked on the head now,” she said.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said the secretary of state needed to “back down” from his position on excluding Ms McDonald, which was untenable.

“They need to recognise the subtleties of the situation in Northern Ireland and the reality that Sinn Fein is organised on an all-Ireland basis,” he added.

Mr Farry told Mr Varadkar there was a need to strip away constitutional arguments on the protocol and view the impasse as one related to managing trade.

“We were keen to stress to the Taoiseach today the importance of working with the business community and also the need for greater urgency in terms of this process,” he said.

“We welcome what has happened this week in terms of the data sharing, and obviously the legislation moving ahead with border control posts is also part of the landscape as well.

“We do need to see much more substantive progress, because with the Assembly down, our people here are suffering hugely. We need our institutions restored so we can take decisions to address the day-to-day needs of the people of Northern Ireland.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was time to end the “political amateur dramatics” in Northern Ireland, and for the parties to “show leadership and work together to fix this mess”.