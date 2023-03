Loyalist rage badly misplaced - and its leaders culpable and craven

SCAPEGOATS: Rank-and-file police officers stand firm in the face of a loyalist onslaught, sparked by something not of their making

There was only relatively minor trouble on Friday night as loyalists for the most part wisely paused their protests after the death of Prince Philip. Lobbing petrol bombs at police in Northern Ireland wouldn't be a good look as the Queen prepares to bury her husband.