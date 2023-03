Long runs the fox, as farmer Poots knows only too well...

Stung by rebuke from one ex-leader he betrayed, new DUP chief could yet be left hot under collar by another he plotted against

STRUNG UP?... Not quite, Arlene Foster is fixing Edwin Poots’s tie just, years before he helped to topple her

Suzanne Breen Sun 23 May 2021 at 08:39