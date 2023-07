Mutiny aboard the good ship unionism

Jeffrey, Jim and Jamie have been the best of frenemies lately. But with the DUP leader inclined to accept Rishi’s deal, we could see how brittle their alliance really is

Jamie Bryson (left), Jim Allister and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have been united in their opposition to the protocol

Suzanne Breen Sunday Life Sun 19 Feb 2023 at 11:00