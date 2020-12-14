Next six months will decide if Arlene Foster is fit to lead DUP into future
With internal dissent obvious, how First Minister marshals dysfunctional Executive in immediate post-Covid era and deals with impact of Brexit is crucial if she is to survive beyond centenary year, writes Suzanne Breen
Suzanne Breen
The DUP politician's prediction on his leader's future is stark: "Arlene will go to Northern Ireland centenary celebrations as First Minister, wearing her crown brooch. After that, she will be gone and a new leader will take us into the 2022 Assembly election."