No revolution, but election is turning point in Irish history

Sinn Fein may not be in power, but the voters won't like actions of rival parties

The last time Ireland voted on a Saturday, the result proved revolutionary. Sinn Fein won 73 seats to unionists' 22, and the once great Irish Parliamentary Party's six.

Within a month, Dail Eireann was established. The Sinn Fein MPs assembled in Dublin's Mansion House.

Standing before an audience of 1,000, including 70 foreign news reporters, they declared themselves Teachtai Dala - Deputies of the Dail.

Sinn Fein presented itself as the first government of the Irish Republic. Hours earlier, the IRA had fired the opening shots of the War of Independence when it shot dead two RIC officers in Co Tipperary.

Sinn Fein may not have won by anything like its 1918 landslide this time, but last Saturday's election marks a turning point in Irish history. Mary Lou McDonald's party secured more votes than any other in the Republic. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael were not destroyed as was the Irish Parliamentary Party a century ago. But their 45% combined vote total was their lowest in the history of the state. As the two party system collapses, international journalists have been reporting on the spectacular success of Sinn Fein.

Yet the total transformation of politics that was expected in the first heady hours as the results came in is eluding the party.

With a Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition increasingly likely, Mary Lou no longer seems set to make history as the first female and Sinn Fein taoiseach.

She has lambasted the "old boys' club" for refusing to consider a partnership with her.

Some say that the worst day in government is better than the best day in opposition, yet Sinn Fein may have had a lucky escape.

A grand coalition will enable Mary Lou to present Fianna Fail and Fine Gael - even more cogently than before - as "the two cheeks of the one arse".

Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin

The compromises that the party would have to make in coalition with Fianna Fail can now be avoided.

In government with the DUP for a decade at Stormont, Sinn Fein didn't deliver radical change.

Its ham-fisted attempt to abolish the 11-plus resulted in unregulated tests which are a nightmare for children and parents.

Equal marriage and abortion reform came courtesy of Westminster MPs, not Sinn Fein MLAs.

The party has been able to blame the Brits for its failures on securing greater economic justice here. It wouldn't have that get-out-of-jail card when in government in Dublin. It would be expected to deliver its ambitious health and housing programmes.

With 24% of the vote, Sinn Fein certainly doesn't have an automatic right to rule. Yet the indecent haste of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael in excluding the party will sit uneasily with voters.

Mary Lou topped the poll and was elected on the first count. Leo Varadkar only made it on the fifth, and Micheal Martin on the sixth, count.

Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar

Both men will have to find a way of avoiding their potential partnership being branded a losers' alliance.

Yet Sinn Fein has reasons for caution too. It enjoyed highly favourable conditions in this election. The furore over Fine Gael's ill-advised Black and Tans' commemoration meant that almost everybody was wearing the green jersey.

The prominence of the housing and pension issues gave the party a strong hand. It's important to remember how volatile the electorate is.

Peter Casey's 5,000 votes in Dublin West in the 2018 Presidential election plummeted to just under 500 in this one. His 13,000 in Donegal fell to under 1,200.

An imminent second election would surely suit Sinn Fein. Beyond that, Mary Lou will be taking nothing for granted about her path to power in Leinster House.