Pamela Ballantine without her wig is a picture of courage that leaves us all in awe

Picture of UTV presenter without her wig was a powerful and inspirational image

Hosts Pamela Ballantine and Ibe Sesay on stage at the Culloden hotel on June 30 at the Spirit of NI Awards

The host with the most, Pamela Ballantine with Natalie Ann Jamieson of Emmerdale and Ricky Warwick of Thin Lizzy at the Spirit of NI Awards on June 30

Pamela Ballantine showing her bald head is a picture of courage. The UTV presenter has been photographed on countless occasions over the years, but this time it was different.

There can be a shroud of secrecy around the changes cancer treatment brings. Pamela sitting on her sofa with her wig off was a powerful and inspirational image.

The article she wrote about her life since her diagnosis was in the same vein — strong, unsentimental and uplifting.

She swiftly dispensed with all the cancer cliches. She doesn’t want to be referred to as “having battled, beaten, or survived” it, she insisted. That would be a disservice to those who haven’t had the same positive outcome.

To imply there is a fight to be won or lost isn’t an accurate or appropriate analogy. Cancer is a disease, not a war. Nobody diagnosed is in control of its progression. Those who die aren’t losers or cowards.

Pamela has spoken out to highlight the importance of early detection and health checks. She had no lump or visible signs.

“If I had not gone when I was called for my regular breast screening, I would not have known I had tumours in my right breast and armpit, perhaps until it was too late,” she said.

She described being called back to the clinic, and that journey home on the Glider — days before Christmas — knowing that this was serious.

On December 29, she was told the results of needle biopsies. “Nothing can prepare you to hear the words ‘That is cancer’,” she said. There were plenty of tears and ‘Why me?’ moments. Her surgeon considered a mastectomy, but decided on removing the tumours followed by radiotherapy.

A fortnight after her first treatment, Pamela’s hair started coming out in clumps. Theresa at Tresses made her the most wonderful wig which she received on St Valentine’s Day.

It was named in honour of the actress Helen Mirren. Hairdresser Paul Stafford trimmed ‘Helen’ into shape, and she’s been inseparable from her owner ever since. Pamela didn’t suffer any sickness thanks to anti-nausea drugs. But she was exhausted: some days she slept around the clock and others she “ached like I had the worst flu”.

The chemo was horrendous. “I was felled,” she said. Her eyes and ears hurt, her hands and feet bled. She had painful mouth ulcers and her toenails turned black and fell off. “I will spare you the other details,” she added.

Once, at 3am, she was in such pain she rang the Macmillan Helpline.

What is absolutely amazing is that while living this nightmare, Pamela continued to work.

And being the ultimate professional, she gave not a single clue as to what she was going through: only a handful of people knew.

There she was every week, sitting in studio in her usual bright, bold colours — make-up perfect — chatting and joking with guests on UTV Life.

It was a deliberate choice to keep her diagnosis private until she knew how it was going to work out.

“I don’t do misery, I don’t do sympathy,” she said.

She didn’t want people changing how they behaved — seeing the disease rather than seeing her.

Out and about, she was her usual bright and breezy self. Those who met her at Down Royal races, or at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards which she co-hosted just five weeks ago, were stunned by her cancer revelation on Friday.

Last year, Channel 4 presenter Sarah Beeny posted photographs of her bald head during chemo.

“People are ashamed of their bald heads,” she said. “I thought ‘Why?’ If you’ve got breast cancer and you’re having treatment, the fact you have no hair is not a reason to be ashamed.”

Sarah spoke of the trauma of her hair starting to fall out. With the help of her four children, she decided to hack it off with clippers normally used on the family cockapoo. She had her eyebrows tattooed in case she lost them too.

Pamela’s treatment has been successful. The tumours are gone and her hair is growing back.

“Please don’t treat me differently,” the presenter asked the public as she told her story.

I hope they don’t, yet it is impossible not to see her differently.

Her brutal honesty about her journey — and particularly that picture — mean we are all even more in awe of Pamela Ballantine than before.