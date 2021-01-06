The debt of gratitude we owe Mo Mowlam for peace we enjoy

Secretary of State's tireless efforts helped usher in 1998 deal

If any reader can name the current Secretary of State, or any others over the past 10 years, they deserve a prize. Failure to name any of them is excusable, as most have been undistinguished and indistinguishable. The notable exception is Julian Smith, who was appointed by Boris Johnson and, in a Herculean effort, restored the Assembly. His perverse reward from Johnson was to get the sack.