Tories’ noise on Twitter became too loud for Boris Johnson to ignore
The social site proved a political arena as resignations rolled in
Rosalind Skillen
Last week British politics took on a life of its own. In only 24 hours, more than 50 Government ministers and aides had resigned in protest at Conservative leader Boris Johnson. With Cabinet resignations happening at an extraordinary rate, I was struggling to keep count by Thursday morning. However, at least I knew where to go to find them: Twitter.