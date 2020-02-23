Turnout showed esteem in which Harry Gregg was held by all

Mourners arrive for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, at St Patrick's Parsh Church, Coleraine. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday February 21, 2020. See PA story FUNERAL Gregg. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

DUP leader Arlene Foster arrives for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, at St Patrick's Parsh Church, Coleraine.

Sir Bobby Charlton and wife Norma arrive for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, at St Patrick's Parsh Church, Coleraine.

Bobby Charlton at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Sir Bobby Charlton as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Denis Law at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

Oran Kearney at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

Lady Mary Peters at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

Keith Gillespie and Liam Beckett as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

David Jeffrey as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Arlene Foster as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

David Hunter as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Richard Montgomery as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Mary Peters as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

David Healy and Oran Kearney as the funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Alex Ferguson and Denis Law (behind) at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

Among the mourners to arrive at the church were former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and former striker Denis Law.

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Family members carry the coffin of former Manchester United goalkeeper, Munich air crash survivor, Harry Gregg after the church service of his funeral at St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine, Northern Ireland on February 21, 2020

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Funeral for former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg at St Patrick's Church of Ireland in Coleraine.

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

The funeral of Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine on February 21st 2020

Funeral for former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg at St Patrick's Church of Ireland in Coleraine.

Well wishers and mourners line the streets as the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer Harry Gregg takes place on February 21, 2020 in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.

Last Sunday started a week like no other when I got the news that my loyal friend and one of this country's national treasures Harry Gregg had passed away.

I got the call I was dreading that the man I was so fortunate to have as a long-time trusted ally was edging towards the final stage of what can only be described as one incredible journey of life.

Harry had been in Coleraine's Causeway Hospital for the past five weeks but, despite the wonderful attention and care he received from all the doctors and staff, it soon became clear that this seemingly indestructible colossus of a man's life had finally run its course and the end was now in sight.

Thankfully, I made the short journey to the hospital last Sunday night - a trip I had made several times over the last five weeks - rather than sticking by my original plan to go on the Monday.

I knew Harry's family were all there and I'm always a firm believer that the final hours of anyone's life are private and reserved for their family, but it was the family's wish that I came to say my last farewell to someone who was my friend, my rock when I needed him, my hero.

When I got there around 8pm, Harry was content and surrounded by his favourite people at his bedside.

I kissed his hand and told him I loved him while swallowing hard at the lump that had formed in my throat.

It was clear to me that the man above was about to call Harry home, his race was run.

In fact, I'd only returned home about an hour when Harry's son, John, rang to break the news that his dad had just passed away and I'm not too proud or macho to admit that I've shed more than a few tears since.

On Friday, the town practically came to a standstill as Harry was laid to rest in Coleraine cemetery after an emotional and very touching funeral service in St Malachy's Church.

I was humbled and indeed honoured to have been asked by the family to deliver a eulogy at the funeral service but I think I drew the short straw because, although I have literally dozens of Harry stories, it wasn't an easy choice as the vast majority would definitely not have been scripted to be delivered in a church of all places!

I chose my words as carefully as I possibly could and I got there in the end and hopefully I didn't offend too many in the process.

The large crowds that turned out on such a wet and miserable day spoke volumes for the esteem in which this modest, humble and principled giant of a man was held.

I was also mightily impressed by the presence of the legendary Manchester United figures including Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law plus the countless representation of past and present Northern Ireland players, Irish League managers, players and fans - an incredible turnout.

Politicians were also in attendance together with clergy from across the religious divide and that's exactly how Harry would have wanted it, he never had any time whatsoever for any of that religious bickering nonsense.

It was a mark of the man that Harry had that unique ability to unite the country, he was a community bridge builder if ever I saw one.

It was when I was having my porridge before leaving for the funeral on Friday morning that I thought of four lines that actually rhymed and that I could use in my eulogy and they went like this:

I shall miss all our chats and those wee cups of tea.

I'd only call for an hour, but stay usually three.

But no matter the subject, it was always a pleasure

To share all that time with a national treasure.

I loved him dearly and I shall miss him terribly.

Rest in peace, Henry, we may never see your like again.

Yes, Sir Henry merited title

Just while we're on the subject of the passing of Harry Gregg, I cannot help but wonder why this incredible human being was never knighted.

Surely, given what this man contributed to sport and, indeed, to society in general - and, dare I say, also given the credibility and suitability of some others who already have received a knighthood - for me it would only have been right and proper that he should have been Sir Harry Gregg long ago.

I am well aware, incidentally, that if it were possible Harry would have had my guts for garters for even suggesting such a thing. Personal gongs and accolades were never any big deal for Henry Gregg, 34 Windsor Avenue, Coleraine.

Nevertheless it bugs me that someone so genuine as Harry could have been so cruelly overlooked in such a blatant fashion so many times while others who, with all due respect, couldn't have laced his boots get knighthoods. I'll let that sit on the conscience of those responsible.

Bank on that!

I am absolutely delighted at the news that Danske Bank is extending its partnership with the NI Football League to continue sponsoring the Premiership and Women's Premiership for the next three years.

There is no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the previous eight years of association with the respected Danske Bank brand has been a highly successful one and it's been during that marriage that the domestic game has gone from strength to strength and improved immeasurably since the inception of NIFL.

Good working relationships are essential and vital in every walk of life and football is no different.

Mutual trust with partners is generally built up over a considerable period of time and continuity with such a highly creditable partner allows the powers that be at the league to continue to develop their superb work.

So, well done to NIFL and to Danske Bank, together I firmly believe we can progress and develop even further and that can only be great news for all of us.

Some Cole comfort from diluted media attention

It was hard not to feel for Coleraine this week as their superb victory in the BetMcLean League Cup Final last Saturday night kind of suffered and got lost in terms of media coverage with the passing of Harry Gregg the following day.

Understandably, Press attention switched quickly 24 hours later to the news that the world famous goalkeeper had left us and so the Bannsiders' trophy parade paled into the small print, but Harry was a Coleraine supporter and I know the club fully understand that they were a victim of the circumstances.

Although on the video evidence, it was a soft penalty which threw Coleraine a lifeline to get back into the final after Crusaders had pretty much dominated the opening half hour and were deservedly leading 1-0, there is no doubt that the best team won on the night.

For the majority of the first half, I felt the Crues would stroll to a comfortable victory as Coleraine looked somewhat disjointed and out of sorts, but that all changed after the penalty incident and, given the last hour of the game, the Bannsiders were worthy winners - and, believe me, I know a certain 'Big Harry' who would have been delighted with the outcome and to see the League Cup at The Showgrounds.