What will be the implications for Northern Ireland if Scotland gains independence?

Further success for the SNP in next year's election could well force Westminster to grant a second referendum, argues Alban Maginness

Boris Johnson paid a rare visit to Scotland last week. His patronising comments about the bonds between Scotland and the rest of the UK were just empty rhetoric. Noting his visit, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed him, but pointedly reminded him: "One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions rather than having our future decided by politicians we did not vote for, taking us down a path we haven't chosen. Boris Johnson's presence highlights that."