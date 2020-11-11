Why a Joe Biden White House bodes well for Northern Ireland

President will hold Boris Johnson to protections in EU protocol

As Wellington said after winning the battle of Waterloo, it was "a close-run thing". And so it was for Joe Biden, the now-President-elect of the United States. Despite the massive support that Biden got from the media and associated pollster predictions of a clear and consistent lead over Donald Trump, his victory, in the end, was narrow indeed. Trump won a record-breaking 71 million votes to Biden's 75 million votes; that is 52% to 48%. A win, but thin.