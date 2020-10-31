Why bravery is not just a term reserved for a daredevil who jumps from dizzying heights

I'm a real scaredy cat when it comes to heights. Standing on a chair is all it takes to make my blood run cold, so when I read this week about John 'The Flying Fish' Bream who took it into his head to set a new world record for the highest freefall jump from a helicopter and into the sea without a parachute, it made me shudder. He jumped from 131ft or, to put it another way, about one-and-a-half times the height of Big Ben.