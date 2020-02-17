Why do we keep reminding Rory about that 'day to forget' at The Masters?

Dare to dream: could Tiger Woods be presenting Rory McIlroy with the Green Jacket at Augusta this year?

It's that time of year again. The evenings are getting lighter, daffodils and bluebells are raising their pretty little heads, skylarks, robins and blackbirds are chirping away in a pleasant morning chorus.

Oh, and Rory McIlroy is being asked about his chances in The Masters.

You could set your digital diary by it. The first signs of spring, the first questions about the one Major our boy has yet to win.

He was the bookies' favourite last year, going into the annual Augusta challenge on the back of a Players Championship victory and a series of other impressive top-10 finishes.

"Could this be your year at Augusta, Rory?" said they.

"I certainly hope so," said he, rather wearily.

But no. Three unremarkable rounds later, his hopes of becoming the sixth (male) golfer to win all four Majors - a stat brought up, without fail, this time every year - had evaporated yet again.

It's easy to understand why this issue is bordering on the obsession.

The golf media who took to Rory after Tiger's demise remain very supportive of him, and what a story it would be if he finally got to wear that iconic green jacket.

For the world famous, multi-millionaire, Palm Beach resident, it would provide an appropriate answer to that age-old question: what do you give someone who appears to have everything?

Dare to dream: could Tiger Woods be presenting Rory McIlroy with the Green Jacket at Augusta this year?

Florida-based Rory does his best at pre-Masters press conferences but you get the impression he has long grown tired of the 'M word'.

He can't avoid it, though, especially as he's fancied more than ever having regained the World No.1 ranking and been named 2019 PGA Tour Golfer of the Year.

You could get all forensic about the four-time Major winner's failings on the frustrating, unforgiving Augusta course - general inconsistency over four rounds, his inability to make a significant dent on the par-fours - but we all know there's the nagging suspicion that some of it is psychological.

If Rory triumphs in Georgia this April, it won't be long before someone points out that the ghosts of Augusta 2011, when the then 21-year-old entered the final round of the 75th Masters tournament four shots ahead of the field yet ended it 10 behind eventual winner Charl Schwartzel, had been exorcised at last.

The Holywood man (who, back then, was still living in Northern Ireland, seeing a local girl and not earning Nike's millions) is the only one who truly knows how an initial 54-hole display of magical golf - with a little more luck he could even have been eight or 10 shots clear going into Sunday - would ultimately be followed by what has become known as the 'Masters Meltdown'.

His catastrophic back nine has been well documented - a triple-bogey on the 10th, another dropped shot on 11, double-bogey on the 12th and a wayward tee shot on the 13th which found the creek en route to a humiliating 80.

It was 'watch from behind the sofa' stuff of nightmares that night, but it's easy to forget that the signs were already there on the front nine as a normally confident Rory, looking more nervous than anyone who knew him could remember, saw his commanding lead whittled away to just one shot.

To his eternal credit, the devastated youngster bravely fronted up about his failures afterwards and, if anything, endeared himself even more to the golfing world.

And, of course, he made up for that Masters misery just two months later with one of the greatest ever performances in US Open history landing him a first Major crown, which would then be followed up by an Open Championship and two USPGA titles soon after too.

What a story that was... but there remains an unwritten chapter and Rory knows it.

Technically there's still time but, realistically, the man who turned 30 last May isn't going to get close to Jack Nicklaus (18) or Woods (15) in Major hauls.

His best opportunity of being ranked with the true greats in the game - and, with 27 professional wins to his name so far, he deserves to be - is to get that infernal monkey off his back at Augusta and join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Woods and Nicklaus (and seven women golfers) in that exclusive club.

Rory's Northern Ireland compatriot Sir AP McCoy, who took 20 years to win a Grand National, will surely empathise, but at least the Moneyglass man experienced the sheer relief that comes with finally getting over the line.

You could say something similar about Sir Andy Murray prior to him winning a tennis Grand Slam, and Manchester United fans of a certain vintage will recall record signing Garry Birtles' seemingly interminable wait for his first goal in a Red Devils shirt.

It's hard to believe, though, that this year will be Rory's 12th attempt at Masters glory.

He's shrewd enough to realise how ironic a game golf can be and, with that in mind, he's most likely to triumph when no one is expecting it; think Sergio Garcia, then 37-years-old and hitherto Major-less, winning The Masters in 2017, or an emotional Tiger at Augusta last year, finally ending an 11-year Major drought at the ripe old age of 43.

That means that if Rory does triumph at Augusta's perfectly manicured, electric green, azalea-bordered hills this year, it will be his all-time hero and boyhood inspiration Woods who presents him with the coveted green jacket.

You think he hasn't been asked about that already?

Man City are paying for their leaky defence... in more ways than one

Manchester City should have signed Rui Pinto when they had the chance.

He's 31-years-old, Portuguese, hugely popular with football fans and would surely know better than anyone how to shore up the leaks in City's notoriously porous defence.

After all, Pinto was the one who breached it in the first place.

Pinto is not a footballer, he's a computer hacker who 'worked' out of his modest home in Budapest, Hungary.

And he was a busy boy, sending 70 million leaked documents from football clubs to German magazine Der Spiegel.

Rui Pinto

Among those were the damning emails which have led to Premier League champions City being sensationally banned from the Champions League for the next two years after being found guilty of breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.

The club will appeal against their punishment, but it was their own (leaked) official club documents which revealed they artificially inflated the true amount they were getting through sponsorship.

Last season's treble winners City are, on paper at least, the richest club in the world courtesy of owner Sheikh Mansour, of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, but Uefa rules limit the amount of money owners can put in to bankroll losses and spend on players' wages and transfer fees.

And with a stadium capacity - which they rarely fill anyway - below that of neighbours United, never mind the likes of Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal or even West Ham, it didn't take a maths genius to see the figures weren't adding up.

Senhor Pinto, currently residing in a Lisbon jail and awaiting trial for 90 hacking offences, all of which he denies, will ultimately (and ironically) get a highly-paid job as a cyber crime 'analyst' at a leading firm.

You'd have thought the 'richest club in the world' would have turned to someone like him to keep their rattling skeletons firmly locked in the cupboard. They're paying for it now.

'Everton would know all about perils of gambling'

Everton FC were praised recently for using shirts promoting the club's charity work, rather than club sponsor SportPesa, the betting giant. Last month the club announced record losses of £111m, courtesy of their costly attempts to break into the Prem's top six. Yes, gambling is indeed a mug's game...