Why Dolly's just one of many gorgeous older women who should be celebrated

I've never been one for planning big birthday celebrations. It's not that I mind getting older, although I'd prefer it if my hairline wrinkles weren't turning into full on crevasses and my knees didn't sound like an un-oiled door, creaking when I stand up. And it's definitely not that I don't enjoy a great big party, although, in current circumstances, it's hard to remember what one of those was like. I just hate the pressure of having to organise anything in advance, or spending too much time thinking about the future when I'm enjoying the present.