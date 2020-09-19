Why I'm so excited that my son and I are going on an excellent adventure tonight...

My children love to ask what life was like "in the olden days". The days they're referring to are the late Eighties and early Nineties when I was a teenager, a time that doesn't seem all that long ago to me. To them, however, it seems like several lifetimes ago and it's hard not to take offence when the youngest asks me if life was in black and white or colour when I was young, clearly confusing the old films I love to watch with family video footage.