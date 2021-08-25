Why the world must not forget the plight of Haitian people

Despite other events, the country is desperately in need of help

The Comedians is an atmospheric novel set in Haiti by that literary master, Graham Greene. Its title is a cruel joke and its absorbing story is a revelation of the dark days of the dictatorial rule of President Francois Duvalier, popularly known as “Papa Doc”. He ruled Haiti in the 1950s and 60s, through his brutal and terrifying secret police, the Tonton Macoutes.