Gribben claims, rightly, that, “the Irish experience of secularization was sudden, shocking and decisive. On both sides of the border, the tipping-point may have occurred in the mid-1990s”. Stock photo

A note of warning from G.K Chesterton should be heeded by anyone wishing to learn about Christianity in Ireland or anywhere else “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult and left untried”.