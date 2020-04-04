Why we should all take a leaf out of Prince Charles' book and look forward to better times to come

Welcome words: Prince Charles will have struck a chord with millions helping get themselves and others though the coronavirus crisis

The Prince of Wales, who is recovering from coronavirus, has shown real leadership by giving the nation a welcome pep-talk. He said: "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try to live with hope, with faith in ourselves and each other, and look forward to better times to come."

We live in the most challenging times and Charles will have struck a chord with millions of people who are helping themselves and others to get through this crisis.

Certainly, his words were welcomed by me, as I have been trying to think of some of the things to cheer me up in the gloom and I am sure that each of us can readily make up his or her own list.

The first, of course, is the courage and expertise of the NHS workers and others in the frontline. There are also those who keep the supply lines moving and the supermarket staff, who keep their vital stores open with great discipline. The customers are also showing respect for others and discipline in maintaining a safe distance.

Thanks are also due to people working in pharmacies and other crucial lines of business, not forgetting the important supply of home-heating oil, as well as the people who empty our bins.

In my own case, there is much for which to be thankful, including more than adequate food and comfort and media outlets for information and entertainment.

Perhaps it is only in the midst of this unprecedented lockdown that you can realise the huge benefit of exercising outdoors and enjoying the beauty of the blossoming spring.

I have never been more in tune with the poet William Wordsworth in appreciating the extraordinary sweep of daffodils which give immense beauty to hedgerows, parks and roadsides.

Still in personal appreciation, it is comforting to receive phone calls, emails and other messages from old friends, asking how you are doing and renewing the personal connections, which, in many cases, only come once a year at Christmas.

Their messages at this critical period before Easter are a warm reminder that deep friendship lasts all the year round.

There is also welcome humour amid the gloom, with the most ingenious messages and videos transmitted through social media. Some of these are very funny and others funny, but unprintable. I marvel at their ingenuity.

On a more serious note, I appreciate the lengths to which the Churches have been streaming their Sunday and weekday services to their congregations and to others who wish to join in.

This is a very direct and powerful way to bring hope and comfort to those who need encouragement.

The lockdown also gives many people a chance to re-assess their lifestyles.

Some, like me, may realise that they have been working far too hard for far too long and are attempting to be more efficient and self-sufficient, while keeping in mind the needs of others.

During this period, when more personal space is available to many, I have been encouraging people to attempt to write their own stories.

This might only be jotting down notes to be enlarged later, or it may be the beginning of a full-blooded novel, or a book of poems.

For more than 20 years, I have been holding writing classes for people at Queen's University, Belfast and in Arnold's Hotel in Dunfanaghy and I am constantly surprised at the talent of so many people who have the desire and courage to start writing. It's amazing what you can achieve once you take the first step.

This is also an opportunity to learn a new skill online to acquire better employment qualifications, rather than bemoaning being locked down.

As this paper suggested recently, this is not a holiday period in which you should do nothing. There are important challenges ahead and you have to prepare for them.

Again, in personal terms, I have appreciated the time and space to stop writing so much and to read more.

Recently, I have read the fascinating autobiography of my old friend Phil Coulter, whose book is entitled Bruised, Never Broken.

I have also read a book by another old friend, Tommy Thompson, sadly now departed, whose marvellous story, Ould Hands, about the men of the Harland & Wolff shipyard in its heyday, is a minor masterpiece. This is more than enough topics of mine for which to give thanks and I am sure that you have yours as well.

So, in these dark days, jot them down, and continue to create and cling to all the help you can get.

And remember the wise words of Prince Charles to "look forward to better times to come".

Alf McCreary is the Belfast Telegraph's religion correspondent