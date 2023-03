Nationalists should also recognise significance of anniversary

Gesture of reconciliation: The Queen and Prince Philip are greeted by Irish President Mary McAleese and her husband Martin in Dublin in 2011

This decade has been appropriately christened a Decade of Centenaries. However, we must bear in mind that one person's celebration of a centenary can be another person's humiliation. One community's celebration can be another community's horror story. What one community sees as a good wine, the other sees as a deadly poison.