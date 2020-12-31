A big thank you to the Belfast Telegraph's subscribers and readers

The old year will be counted out with more relish than ever tonight as we welcome 2021 and say good riddance to 2020.

There’s been so much grief, loss, anger and frustration that the last 12 months will forever be remembered as the year of Covid-19.

The Belfast Telegraph has published hundreds of thousands of words on a topic that this time last year nobody had heard of.

The extent to which lives everywhere have changed was unimaginable back then. New words and phrases have entered our daily vocabulary, just as masks and hand sanitisers have become part of our daily routines.

Thankfully the wonders of science have gone into overdrive, with vaccines being rolled out around the world which will hopefully bring an end to the grief and damage wreaked by the virus.

Progress in science and technology has also meant the Belfast Telegraph could continue to publish seven days a week, online and in print, with staff working on kitchen tables, in spare bedrooms and wherever they could find room at home.

This wouldn’t have been possible just a couple of years ago.

At the Belfast Telegraph, it’s been a year of transformation. We launched a new website, a new app, a paywall, and a new look to our daily newspaper. It’s been a year of new beginnings but the old commitment to break the stories that matter, hold power to account, help our readers and keep them entertained, remains.

We’ll continue to invest in journalism – and will prove this by hiring more top-quality staff in 2021.

None of this would be possible without the loyalty of our readers and subscribers.

You are vital to our success and we’ll strive to be the best we can because that’s the very least you deserve.

I’d like to take this opportunity to humbly thank you for your support through a very difficult time and wish you all a very happy new year.

Regards,

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief