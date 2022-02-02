A ‘new’ approach to an old problem of endless consumption

Small actions by people can make big difference to environment

These monthly Lord Mayor’s environmental challenges are designed to empower individuals, demonstrating how we can make a difference in the face of the climate crisis. Participation in these challenges reminds us that we are agents of change, enabling us to drive social impact and make a difference in our communities.

These challenges outline a specific goal for the timeframe of one month. Throughout the year, they have been diverse and varied, inviting us to think about the environmental and social impact of our lifestyle choices in ways we may never have considered. Examples include: an ‘active travel challenge’ which encouraged individuals to walk or cycle to work, and a ‘plastic-free challenge’ which motivated people to reduce their plastic consumption, or to avoid single-use plastics altogether.

The interesting thing about these challenges is not only that they are measurable and time-bound, but also that they hold society-wide relevance. By defining goals which Belfast can meet through innovation and collaboration, these challenges create a culture of discussion and empathy. These environmental challenges generate dialogue, enabling citizens of Belfast to learn from each other, therefore promoting a sense of social cohesion and community.

I was delighted to set the Lord Mayor’s environmental challenge for the month of February. We have chosen the theme ‘Nothing new’. ‘Nothing new’ is a challenge for citizens of Belfast not to buy new items throughout February, and instead to consider shopping second-hand or borrowing from a friend or relative.

Admittedly, these two words address both everything and nothing. Let me therefore explain what ‘nothing new’ means to me.

For me, ‘nothing new’ is about understanding how products are made, and who made them. It is about considering who extracts value in the global supply chain, and whether the workers are being paid a fair living wage. Beyond production, ‘nothing new’ is also about re-assessing my relationship with consumption. It is about asking whether I truly need to buy that book first-hand, or whether I can buy it in a charity shop or borrow a copy from the local library.

‘Nothing new’ reminds me that an item does not need to be ‘brand new’. It can be ‘new to me’.

Of course, not everyone will be able to go ‘nothing new’ overnight. For various reasons, some people will not be able to participate in this challenge at all. As with any kind of environmental challenge, this is not about making people feel guilty or ashamed of their lifestyle choices.

Like many others, I am always cautious about putting too much emphasis and responsibility on individuals to ‘green’ their lifestyles. This is because the scale of the climate crisis demands more than individual action: it requires system change and society-wide transformation. Individual behavioural change is clearly an important part of climate action, but it is often helpful to remember that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% global greenhouse emissions.

In other words, I can forgo as many single-use coffee cups as I want, but undoubtedly, we need businesses, investors, and governments to play their part in combatting the climate crisis. Huge companies like Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil must dramatically reduce their own carbon footprints, rather than simply telling individuals to reduce theirs. Meaningful action from corporations and governments will make more of a difference to our planet than many of us will be able to make in our lifetime.

This may lead people to question why we should even bother. Why does individual action still matter? What is the point of environmental challenges? Does it even make a difference?

Individual action and collective action are often seen as competing tactics. Instead, I would argue that these layers of action complement each other. Rather than pit one against the other, it is important to recognise how these two models and drivers for change are intricately connected. Individual action is a component of collective action, and is often necessary for collective action to occur. This is what environmental challenges teach us.

Environmental challenges, like ‘Nothing new’ help us to realise our power as citizens, rather than consumers. ‘Nothing new’ reminds us of the potency of individual action, requiring us to be open to learning and changing.

‘Nothing new’ also helps to re-shape our relationship with consumption. As Gandhi so succinctly puts it, “the world has enough for everyone’s need, not everyone’s gree”’. Gandhi’s message captures this same dynamic between individual and collective action. It invites us to consider what responsible consumption looks like. It highlights the importance of effectively managing the planet’s resources. Finally, his words also highlight that everyday kindness and consideration for other people still matters.

On its own, February’s challenge ‘Nothing new’ will not solve the climate crisis. However, at its most simplistic, ‘nothing new’ is an opportunity for us to try ‘something new’. To create change and connect with our community. To educate ourselves and others on sustainable production and consumption. To spread awareness on social media. To live out values of justice, sustainability and compassion.

And, after all, February is the shortest month in the calendar year. What better time for a challenge?