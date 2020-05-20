A quarter-of-a-century after the Good Friday Agreement, the deadly hand of paramilitarism still has a grip on too many lives

Criminal gang threatening journalists and politicians weren't even born when the Combined Loyalist Military Command declared its ceasefire, writes Alex Kane

It seems like a long, long time ago since there was an atmosphere in Northern Ireland politics that could be recognised as "hope". Twenty-five years ago, in February 1995, the document Frameworks For The Future (or the "frameworks documents", as it became known) was published by the UK and Irish Governments, confirming rumours that a proposed talks process would be built around three strands: relations within Northern Ireland; north-south; and London-Dublin.