A win for An Irish Goodbye is a win for all of us in NI’s film industry
Brian Henry MartinBelfast Telegraph
Some of us stayed up, while others awoke to the joyous news that overnight An Irish Goodbye had won Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. After scooping the prestigious Bafta, to then go and take Hollywood’s top film prize is an outstanding achievement. And for the A-list audience to sing Happy Birthday to local actor James Martin was surely the highlight of the glittering ceremony.