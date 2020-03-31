Affects of coronavirus so profound that returning to a previous state of normality is probably going to be impossible... however much we might wish it

Before Covid-19, A&E waiting times were so frequently breached that few people bothered to notice anymore. Not in the new future, says Don Anderson

We hear it, for the best of reasons, practically every day, from family, friends and strangers. It's a sentence beginning, "When things get back to normal ..." As a species, we are naturally inclined to hope. Of course, we will eventually gain normality, but it's likely to be a changed normality.

Writing about the future is an activity commentators usually reserve for the last days of the year. A bit of fun nobody takes seriously. Just as well this time, because there is truth in what some wit once said about prophecy: "Give them an event, or a date. Never the two together."

That said, we can begin to make some educated guesses about what will unfold. History indicates that convulsions do cause highly important changes in society.

The First World War changed European countries, their boundaries and their systems of government. In Russia, it produced communism. Closer to home, it hastened a breakaway from the United Kingdom in the shape of most of Ireland and to deepened British democracy through votes for women.

The Great Depression of the Thirties exacerbated the economic burdens imposed on a defeated Germany and helped the rise of the Nazi party, from which diabolical consequences flowed, principally the Second World War.

That's when we began to number such conflicts, meaning the Great War became World War number one. A minor consequence. More dastardly was the fact that the Second World War ended as an atomic war and this shaped international relationships henceforth. So, the Third World War was a cold war. Not sure it has ended.

The point to be made is that what is happening to us now is so profound that returning to a previous state of normality is probably going to be impossible, however much we might wish it.

New truths, always dimly in front of us, are beginning to take on a recognisable shape. I remember, decades ago, making a film about a factory on the outskirts of Belfast. The manager was hailing the triumph of just-in-time production he had introduced.

By requiring components delivered to his production lines just in time for use, he had been able to cut the amount of warehousing, cutting costs. He didn't need the storage. He could reckon on a constant fleet of lorries.

This philosophy permeated business and, indeed, some public services to the point where it has become an acknowledged norm. The chain of much production now routinely included, and depended upon, fleets of lorries, aircraft and ships in a web that was the first world wide web.

What is the result today? Ramping up the production of desperately needed ventilators for the NHS usually depended on components previously sourced in a now-debilitated China, which in the intervening period had become the workshop to the world.

In other words, China and other distant places now constituted an indispensable link in that production chain.

Ventilators, cars, fridges, mobile phones - add to the list as you easily can and you begin to see what the lack of nearby independent industrial production (with warehouses) can do. A new normality is likely.

It goes further. A leader in the internationally influential newspaper the Financial Times has argued that a new relationship between business and government must be a consequence of the economic weaknesses that the pandemic has brutally exposed.

The food chain and, therefore, agriculture must also be factored in - remembering that we are food producers. However, half the food for the British Isles comes from overseas.

Rice was disappearing from Northern Ireland supermarkets because it has become a staple. It comes from far away. Borders are being closed, but kept open for goods. So far.

This is far from a comprehensive review of changes in the offing. The really big change is likely to be in attitudes to Government spending.

Boris Johnson finally buried Thatcherism. That lady declared in the Eighties that there was no such thing as society and this mantra has underpinned Conservative policy-making since.

Boris now says there is such a thing as society and that simple sentence is going to produce a new normality.

Take the health service as an obvious example. There has been unstinting praise for its workforce and calls for those good, brave people to be given, regardless of cost, whatever equipment they want to do a crucial job with as little risk to themselves as possible.

But why has it taken Covid-19 to thrust down our collective throats that our health service should always have been the best we can make it - and, moreover, have warehouses of equipment to deal with the unexpected?

Well before pandemic, we had pictures of patients on trolleys because there was nowhere else for them in overcrowded hospitals.

Tens of thousands of nursing posts were vacant because the pay was so dismal. A&E waiting times were so frequently being breached that few bothered to notice any more.

This was all normal, so terribly normal. Not in the new future, I think.

I don't believe the thinking public will any longer allow a depleted NHS. Rather, it might demand that our taxation be re-orientated towards health, social services (and, indeed, education) to make all those really essential public services fit for purpose.

The thinking public might begin to ask why the Royal Navy has been equipped with two new aircraft carriers as a cost of comfortably over £6bn, with heaven knows what in addition for aircraft and running costs, when the protection they provided for the real big threat amounted to zero.

Even on the high seas they couldn't stop rubber boats from France, which (along with fisheries protection) was, arguably, the only real task the Royal Navy had in home waters. A new normal in defence spending may be on the cards.

Instead of mammoth ships, is it too far-fetched to define hospitals and healthcare as the new prime line of national defence?

This virus has done to us what even the atomic bombs didn't quite manage in all of Japan.

Here is the new normality: recognising that the virus is the threat, Covid-19 and the next ones down the line. So, lavish spending on defending ourselves, upon our medical and social services. And upon education, so we more easily encompass and engineer that new normality.

