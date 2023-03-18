Alex Kane: My at-the-beginning mum

Commentator and columnist Alex Kane on why tomorrow, like many other days, he will think of his birth mother

I have no doubt who my mum is. Yet there’s also a birth mum I never met. I’ve no memories of her. No photographs. No mementos or explanation letters. Nothing: even though I was at home with her for the four years before I went into the orphanage. I exist because of her. And yet in no sense of the word did I ever know her. No smile, No smell. No memories. Not a single thing. But she remains my ‘at the beginning mum.’

All my memories are of my adoptive mum, Adelaide, who took over the role when I was six. Took me home and allowed me to rebuild and reinvent myself. Allowed me to find my voice. Gave me enough love, security, confidence and hope to counterbalance the life that had been wiped from the memories of my first six years. Gave me so much happiness that I have always stopped short of opening the files to that earlier life.

I don’t blame my birth mum. I don’t know what happened that led me from her to the orphanage and then to my new home. I don’t know what her circumstances were. I don’t know about my birth father. I don’t know about their relationship. So much I don’t know.

Which is, of course, quite an irony for someone who spends much of his life explaining the past to others.

There’s not a day goes by when I don’t think about her. I look at Lilah and Indy and wonder if they look like her. Will they inherit the characteristics of someone we have never known? Lilah was the first person I knew with my DNA and it was like the start of an entirely new line of existence. Her roots, like Indy’s, beginning with me and Kerri: a family tree that can be traced back through Kerri’s line but not mine. Which means there’s something missing.

I’m plagued by one question, though: did my birth mum ever love me? Along my own bumpy road I have learned to love and I know what it is like to be loved. That’s why I know I couldn’t survive without Kerri and the children. I would fight for them. To the bitter end if necessary. But did my mum fight for me? I don’t know.

I could find out. Fairly easily. The files exist. The backstory is there. It could be fascinating. It could also be brutal. I’ve lived with nightmares and depression for almost 60 years.

I have locked down key moments of my pre-adoption life and yet the continuing nightmares and depression suggest there is something trying to break through.

Columnist and commentator Alex Kane

Do I want it to? Once I open the Pandora’s box that is my first six years I cannot control what comes tumbling out; good or bad. I cannot unlearn it or forget it.

Maybe, stupidly, I have left it too late to make contact with a woman who loved me, fought for me and wanted me. Maybe I’ve spared myself 60 years of additional hurt. Maybe she let me go because she knew it was for the best. Maybe she had no choice in the matter.

What it all comes down to is this: almost 68 years ago a woman gave birth to me. I was her son. Had it not been for her I would not be here. I wouldn’t be writing this. Lilah and Indy wouldn’t exist. There would be no Alex Kane.

As I get older, with children of my own, I find myself wondering more and more about her. Those first six years shaped the rest of my life. Have my talents as a writer and communicator been inherited from her or my birth father. My love of puns. My natural clumsiness. The crippling shyness. The squint. I look at Lilah and Indy and see me. I love it when people say, “Oh, she’s so you” or, “You can tell where Indy gets that from.” I love that they can see themselves in me. I love it that they see bits of themselves in big sister Meg.

Tomorrow, like today and thousands of other days, I will think about my birth mum. I don’t even know her name. Adelaide has always been Mum. I sat with her in the final few hours of her life in November 2003 and my last words to her were, “Thank you, Mum. I love you.” Nothing will ever replace that bond. She rescued me and loved me. She didn’t have to do it. She took me in and never left me. That debt cannot be repaid.

My mum Adelaide. She saw a broken-winged, mute, terrified, 6-year-old orphan in her eye clinic and adopted him. Thanks to her love, patience and refusal to believe an assessment that I was educationally sub-normal, I got the chance to become what I am today. Happy and loved : ) pic.twitter.com/EbDeex3ku6 — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) March 19, 2023

But my birth mum carried me for nine months and delivered me safely into this world. She, in her own way, has been with me every step of the way. She’s still there. I’ve never felt anything that could be described as love for her: but nor do I shy away from the fact that she is my mother. I’m part of her. I’m grateful to her for my existence and always will be. But as my own clock runs down I wonder if I owe it to her to open the files and learn her story: give her a proper place in my life.

Mums, in whatever shapes and forms they come, are crucial parts of our lives. I love Adelaide — she was and remains my rock. But maybe the best way of acknowledging the existence of my birth mother is to bring her in from the cold and let my own children and partner Kerri learn something about her. After all these years I think I owe her that much at least.