Ahead of Father’s Day, Weekend’s Joris Minne shares meeting his son after over 10 years

My son from my first marriage, Ruairi, and I met up for the first time in over a decade recently. Following continuous attempts to coax him over from the US to see us in Belfast, I finally vowed to stop the drifting apart and booked a flight to see him. It was a heart-bursting, life enhancing moment, full of joy.