Anglo-Irish relations might be strained but we’ve overcome worse

An anti-British feeling is on the rise but normal relations will resume once a Brexit deal is done, writes Kim Bielenberg

It may have been the highpoint of the relationship between Britain and Ireland. Anglo-Irish relations were never warmer than during the Queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, when she attended a dinner with the great and the good in Dublin Castle, addressing President Mary McAleese with the words: “A Uachtarain agus a chairde” (“Madam President and friends”).