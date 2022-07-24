Approach to empathy in Northern Ireland requires a change in tune

If republican sentiments about a shared future are genuine, it will take a great deal of self-reflection to nurture a climate of zero-tolerance of toxic abuse

‘Backward knuckleheads.” West Brit.” Some comments to Arlene Foster after sharing my article on stereotyping unionism last week. One user even wrote: “Hope some day the pro Brit Tory lovers in Ireland would accept their Irishness not English pro union crap.” Charming. She was also accused of victimhood for merely suggesting journalists from a nationalist background should seek to “understand the Orange culture rather than demonise it”.