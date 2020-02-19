Arlene Foster and Steve Aiken's greatest challenge is to avoid their predecessors' fate as they answer Terence O'Neill's question: 'What kind of Ulster do you want?'

Any shift on Irish language, or legacy, will see the DUP leader's enemies combine to oust her; the UUP supremo's internal critics are already briefing against him

Speaking at the launch of a new report (Sectarianism: The Key Facts) at Stormont last Monday, Mike Nesbitt spoke about his own experiences: "A more recent memory is a couple of years ago, when I was leader of the (Ulster) Unionist Party, and I said I would give a preference vote in the 2017 election to the SDLP and, figuratively, I was burned out of office by some rather sectarian reaction from the unionist community."

It tends to be forgotten that Nesbitt was speaking entirely for himself in that interview and wasn't urging others to follow suit: "I will be standing square behind that notion and I will be transferring from my Ulster Unionist votes to the SDLP. I think I understand Ulster Unionist voters and they don't like being told what to do - they don't even, on some occasions, like vote management... I'm offering something different, willingly going into partnership with a party of nationalism because it is the right thing to do and it is the only way to make Northern Ireland work."

It was a valid point (let's be honest, the vast majority of unionists would rather have the SDLP as the lead party of nationalism rather than Sinn Fein). But it was a valid point made at the wrong time, in the wrong way.

Coming in a live interview just a few weeks before the Assembly election - when MLA numbers were also being reduced from 108 to 90 - it was electoral catnip for the DUP, who portrayed it as Nesbitt potentially gifting seats to nationalism; while Jim Allister commented: "Giving preferences to nationalists before unionists should not be the business of the leader of a party committed to maintaining the Union."

In the subsequent election the UUP lost six of the 16 seats it held, while the overall unionist majority in the Assembly was also lost - the first time in its history that unionism didn't hold a majority in a local parliament or assembly.

Nesbitt resigned his leadership as the results were still coming in. In so doing he became the latest in a longish line of unionist leaders who believed they were forced (or about to be) from office by elements of the unionist community for perceived weakness.

Terence O'Neill; James Chichester-Clark; Brian Faulkner; Harry West (pushed because key players in the UUP believed he had allowed the DUP to outflank him on the Right, allowing Ian Paisley a huge triumph in the first Euro election in 1979); Jim Molyneaux (pushed, ironically, because he didn't like getting involved in negotiations); David Trimble; Ian Paisley (because the DUP feared his relationship with Martin McGuinness would cost the party votes and seats); Peter Robinson (some DUP critics thought he had "gone soft" and others thought he was increasingly "accident-prone"), and Nesbitt.

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster survives, but any shift on Irish language, or legacy, will see her enemies combine to oust her. Steve Aiken is already being briefed against by opponents within the UUP.

But each leader leaves behind unaddressed, unresolved questions for their party and for unionism more broadly.

This is from O'Neill's 'Ulster at the crossroads' speech in December 1968: "What kind of Ulster do you want? A happy and respected province, in good standing with the rest of the United Kingdom? Or a place continually torn apart by riots and demonstrations and regarded by the rest of Britain as a political outcast? If it is your decision that we should live up to the words 'Ulster is British', which is part of our creed, then my services will be at your disposal to do what I can. But if you should want a separate, inward-looking, selfish and divided Ulster, then you must seek for others to lead you along that road. Please weigh well all that is at stake and make your voice heard in whatever way you think best, so that we may know the views not of the few, but of the many. For this is truly a time of decision and in your silence all that we have built up could be lost."

I have heard variations of that speech many, many times from unionist leaders, particularly from Faulkner, Trimble and even Paisley and Robinson. I have heard it from Arlene Foster in the past few months, when she has spoken and written about something she describes as "new generation unionism".

Nesbitt touched upon it on Monday: "My message, completely thinking from the unionist perspective, to unionists, is 'wake up'. We need to be aware that things are changing. We need to stop disregarding the importance of human rights and we need to think about how we tackle sectarianism."

Steve Aiken

In a statement on Tuesday, Steve Aiken said: "We need to actively engage with all sections of Northern Ireland's community to demonstrate that the Union is for everyone, irrespective of your religion, sexual orientation, or ethnic origin. Economically, socially and culturally, we are better together as one United Kingdom."

Arlene Foster wrote on Saturday: "We should not be complacent in defending and promoting the overwhelming benefits of being part of the UK... we must seek to be proactive in developing our case and building the broadest possible support."

I was just 13 when O'Neill spoke of Ulster standing at the crossroads and set out the challenges facing the Union and local unionism.

I'm 64 now and many of those challenges remain, particularly that sense of Northern Ireland being, as Dervla Murphy described it in 1977, "a place apart".

The very fact, less than a year from Northern Ireland's centenary, that leaders of the DUP and UUP speak of the need to "actively engage" and "seek to be proactive" in promoting the Union and unionism, suggests that complacency has been a problem. The other problem, of course, is that O'Neill's advice from 51 years ago is still relevant.

The one thing that all of the former unionist leaders I listed above have in common is that all, at key moments, were accused of betrayal, surrender, roll-over, sell-out, weakness, liberalism and Lundyism - and all from within their own party, or from other elements of unionism or loyalism.

So, maybe the greatest challenge of all is to those elements within unionism themselves (whose leading figures can spot a Lundy even when they're locked in a soundproofed, blacked-out cellar 50 feet below ground), who sniff surrender everywhere, to come up with a strategy of their own that ends the unionist sense of being a place apart and nudges us towards something that could be sold and recognised as pan-UK unionism.

Foster and Aiken are the leaders of unionism at a crucial moment for the Union, for Northern Ireland and for local unionism. They face enormous challenges, albeit worryingly similar to those faced by O'Neill.

Their greatest challenge? Avoiding the fate that befell most of their predecessors as they try to answer O'Neill's primary question: "What kind of Ulster do you want?"