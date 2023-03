'It is vital that this next phase of lockdown happens in a controlled way, that the next 100 days see everyone being sensible and taking personal responsibility for their actions.' (Brian Lawless/PA)

When the Oxford English Dictionary goes to choose their word of the year for 2020 they will certainly have a lot to pick from - social distancing, furlough, coronavirus, Covid-19, PPE and of course lockdown. At the start of the year no-one was using these terms. Now we use them all the time.