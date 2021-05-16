Ballymurphy Massacre: Politics should never prevent empathy

Supporting the victims of Ballymurphy does not mean that you can’t support those families who had loved ones taken from them in other atrocities but sectarian fault lines creep in

My g randfather Frank was interned on August 9, 1971, arrested half-dressed at 4am at home in Ballymurphy, as his sons and pregnant wife tried to wrestle him back from soldiers on the stairs. In total, g randa was imprisoned for eight years without trial or conviction in 1943, 1957, and 1971. And yet, our family was one of the “lucky” ones. My father’s family had their daddy back again, eventually — 18 months later. That weekend, ten other people in Ballymurphy never came home to theirs.