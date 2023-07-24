Barbie review: A feminist, fresh take on a nostalgic icon for new generations to learn from

Greta Gerwig has also broken the opening weekend record for a female director, solo or otherwise

Nostalgia is a funny ol’ thing and it can be a dangerous issue to play with, especially if you’re trying to bring something that touched the lives of millions of children to life on the big, live-action screen.

So, that’s why I was equal parts sceptical and excited about the new Barbie movie.

I tried to go in with a level, unbiased head when I attended the film’s opening night on Friday, but I was (probably excessively) annoyed by the lack of cinema-goers wearing pink, so it’s safe to say, I’m not exactly a neutral viewer.

But, I do believe Greta Gerwig nailed it on the head with this feature.

The devil works hard, but the marketing teams at Mattel and WB worked even harder with this one, which is why a lot of people assume that the finished product may be as inauthentic and mindless as Barbie herself is perceived.

Some critics have argued that this take on the classic doll is ‘anti-man’ and not as much of a movie, as it is lots of ideas squished together.

I personally couldn’t believe how deep the film’s message went. It’s idealism mixed with realism, satire blended with profoundness, and in my opinion, the perfect portrayal of feminism.

Some see Ryan Gosling’s Ken as being mistreated and taken for granted, but I reckon those people just don’t like it when it’s literally laid in front of their eyes that this is to convey the societal disparities between men and women in the real world.

I actually find the storyline to be very sympathetic to Ken overall anyway.

Barbie has an epiphany and takes his feelings into consideration, while pushing him to pursue his own path and be Ken without needing to be defined by Barbie. It’s a journey of personal growth and self-discovery all round.

While it is being advertised as ‘a movie for everyone’, we need to look at the main audience for Barbie in general; little girls.

I have been dying my hair blonde since I was about 14. On some subconscious level, my younger obsessions with both Barbie and Britney Spears just have to have something to do with that.

Why share this? Because it shows we are influenced by our childhood likes and heroes more than we realise.

The late 90s and early 2000s were a horrific time to live through when it came to women’s senses of self-worth and confidence.

Magazine covers constantly ridiculed female celebrities for being too fat or too thin. Gossip tabloids were at their peak and while social media definitely has its downfalls, back then, without it, women in the public eye didn’t have any way of fighting back, unless they gave interviews to the same publications that defiled them.

Barbie, in those days, may have fed into that messaging too.

A chart that went viral around a decade ago showed that if the stereotypical Barbie doll was a real woman she'd be forced to walk on all fours and would be physically incapable of lifting her over-sized head - unrealistic body proportions basically, which is what we’ve been fed our entire lives.

This movie addresses that ridiculousness. One of the best bits is when Margot Robbie’s feet go flat and are no longer perfectly poised for easy high heel slip-ons, and she says: “I would never wear heels if my feet were shaped like this.”

The women in their late 20s and 30s today are still trying to undo the mental damage from their formative years, as a result of toxic body-shaming and depressing media portrayals of females then.

It’s fair to say then, that the little girls of today will no doubt be influenced by what they are seeing now, and thus, this Barbie can only be positive for this reason. .

We see Robbie’s titular Barbie struggle with the realisation that many believe her sheer existence has “set the feminist movement back 50 years, you fascist!”

Viewers can go from laughing to crying - and vice versa - within the space of a second, and while America Ferrera's lengthy monologue, which comes at a pivotal moment in the plot, can seem a bit cheesy, Gerwig even reported that Meryl Streep herself revealed “it’s the kind of monologue she has been waiting her whole career to say”.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman,” Ferrara’s character Gloria says.

“You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough... I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us.

“And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing a woman, then I don’t even know.”

True feminism, I believe, is allowing a woman to be whatever she wants. If she is conventionally girly and ‘traditionally’ good-looking, then that’s OK, because she should be empowered to be whatever she wants to be, and all of the Barbies are.

We see Barbies of varying races, and different body shapes and abilities. All of them, though, are conveyed as clever and capable.

The US Collins dictionary definition of ‘Barbie’ reads: “A young woman or girl thought of as being variously superficial, vacuous, blandly attractive, etc (usually used with mild contempt or derision).”

While it may be difficult to change that worldwide perception long-term, Gerwig’s Barbie has definitely helped, and I think younger generations of women will thank her for it in years to come.