Baroness May Blood: ‘She had unique ability to transcend our sectarianism and unite people’

Baroness May Blood was such an inspiration to all who knew her. She gave so much to so many people and sought nothing in return.

May had a unique ability to transcend the sectarian division of this society and devoted her life to the entire community and bringing people together.

It didn’t matter what social class or religious background you came from, for May believed that the day-to-day issues of employment, education and health were far more important things to worry about in life.

Much of this came from her experience growing up in a mixed working-class community off the Grosvenor Road in Belfast, a community that was torn apart at the start of the Troubles in front of her very eyes.

May’s own family were burnt out of their home by Protestants for defending their Catholic neighbours — “crazy stuff”, she always said.

I know her straight-talking, no-nonsense approach earned her much respect, but she also had to fight for her voice to be heard.

When she became a Baroness, thanks largely to Mo Mowlam, she was determined to use her position to help others, not herself.

When she finally decided, albeit reluctantly, to write her autobiography, she insisted the publishers use the title Watch My Lips, I’m Speaking.

That was May, always speaking up for those in need, whether that be better conditions for workers or for better opportunities for young people.

I know May was immensely proud of being able to help so many people and so many organisations.

She often told me how honoured she was to help bring Sure Start to the Shankill, and she continued to champion early years education through her office in the Alessie Centre.

She worked hard to help train and upskill young people to give them better employment opportunities and she did everything to bring much needed jobs into her local community. My colleagues and I in the Integrated Education Fund have had the privilege of knowing and working alongside May for the past two decades.

Integrated education became her passion in life.

She devoted countless hours to the cause, always opening doors using her title of Baroness, and travelling the world with my colleague Brian Small and I in our fundraising efforts, mostly at her own expense.

She inspired countless people to become supporters. They adored her. We all did.

I can honestly say there was no one quite like Baroness May Blood, and yes, of course, she is simply irreplaceable. However, her legacy will live on.

It is all around us as we see the continued growth and development of integrated schools, the growing number of young people entering politics and the expansion of Sure Start.

Thank you May for all you have done to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone.

Paul Caskey, head of campaign, Integrated Education Fund (IEF)