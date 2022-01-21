BBC isn’t perfect, but what’s the alternative?

Like many things in life, it’s not perfect — but what is the alternative? It’s all well and good to move forward and develop, but only when a better way has been identified. So when culture secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted her BBC death sentence on Sunday, she nailed her colours to the mast by linking to a splash by the Mail on Sunday outlining a funding cut to encourage a move towards new ways of “funding, supporting and selling great British content”.