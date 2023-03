Belfast bomb hoax drama ‘shameful echo of a darker time’

In his first comments since the Belfast peace event he was attending was disrupted by a bomb hoax, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney insists there can be no excuse or tolerance for the threat of violence or disorder

Police at the scene of the security alert on Crumlin Road last month. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Simon Coveney Mon 4 Apr 2022 at 01:01