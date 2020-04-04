Belief can calm us in midst of this storm

Introducing a new series of reflections for the coronavirus crisis

In a video Thought for the Day posted on the St John's Parish Facebook page, Fr Martin Graham made the point that the coronavirus has literally brought countries and people "to their knees".

The phrase "brought to one's knees" indicates serious problems, or distress; it is not the sort of place where we want to be. Yet, when it comes to spirituality, being brought to our knees is a good place to be. It is a place of humility.

Throughout the island of Ireland this weekend, Christians of every denomination are all being invited to an hour of prayer from 3pm to 4pm.

The call, which came from the leaders of the larger Churches and is supported by leaders of other denominations, is to encourage as many people as possible across the island to pray together at the same time during these days of great need.

Tomorrow is the feast of Palm Sunday, the day on which many Christians celebrate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. His entry on a donkey is not the entry of a victorious general, but one of a humble servant. With his example in mind, for the last 10 minutes of the hour, those who are able to take part in the hour are invited, if at all possible, to get on their knees and cry out to Jesus.

To assist people in their hour of prayer, a resource booklet, in the form of a downloadable PDF, has been prepared, with suggestions on how to use the hour. (The resource can be found on various Church websites, including http://www.stjohnsfallsroad.com).

In the introduction to the resource, it states: "We want our act of worship to be one where we bow down and lift His name up" and it includes this prayer:

Heavenly Father in this time of great need, we turn to you.

Jesus, we call upon your name.

Holy Spirit we cry out for you to come.

God who is merciful;

Capture our hearts,

Awaken your Church,

Heal our land.

During the prayer time, those who take part are invited to pray for various people and needs, including medical staff, carers and people concerned about losing their jobs, to name a few.

There are also suggestions to pray for those living in refugee camps and the many people who are experiencing fear and trauma.

The resource also includes suggestions for families to involve children in the hour of prayer.

There will be something very powerful about Christians right across denominations turning to God in great need and coming together to pray in their own homes at the same time.

This is the Church, in the very widest sense, coming together to do something which is at its core - praying, turning to God and acknowledging that human beings are not in control and asking for God's provision and protection during these times.

As people throughout the island of Ireland - and, indeed, globally - face into an uncertain future, there may well be a turning to faith, or a returning to faith. In the Bible, we learn that God did not promise to keep his people free from suffering; He did, however, promise to be with them as they faced into suffering.

In the words of pastor and writer Rick Warren: "Faith doesn't always take you out of the problem, faith takes you through the problem.

"Faith doesn't always take away pain, it gives you ability to handle the pain. Faith doesn't always take you out of the storm, it calms you in the midst of the storm." Amen.

Fr Martin Magill is parish priest of St John's, Belfast

Apt Bible readings

Some Bible readings for the week ahead

Monday - Jeremiah 14:9

Tuesday - 2 Chronicles 17:4

Wednesday - 1 Thessalonians 5:23

Thursday - Psalm 4:8

Friday - Isaiah 45:22