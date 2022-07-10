Boris wanted victory over Europe, like Churchill, but left a wasteland instead

Character flaws meant Tory leader’s downfall was only a matter of time, but his legacy is bitter

For a politician famous for his turn of phrase, Boris Johnson’s downfall affirmed one of the most enduring of political epigrams but contradicted another. As Enoch Powell — like Johnson, a Conservative MP and classicist — wrote: “All political lives... end in failure.” But, in the end, it was not “events, dear boy, events” that did for Johnson, as an earlier Tory prime minister, Harold Macmillan, might have had it. It was Johnson’s character.