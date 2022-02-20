Botched Brexit has shattered the idea of a ‘United’ Kingdom

Gavin Esler’s ancestors were among the hundreds of thousands of people who signed the Ulster Covenant in 1912. It referred to their ‘equal citizenship’ of the UK, but the recent behaviour of the DUP and Tories shows how mistaken this was, he argues

Protest: An anti-protocol rally on the Shankill Road in Belfast last June. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Gavin Esler Sun 20 Feb 2022 at 14:00