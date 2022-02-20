Botched Brexit has shattered the idea of a ‘United’ Kingdom
Gavin Esler’s ancestors were among the hundreds of thousands of people who signed the Ulster Covenant in 1912. It referred to their ‘equal citizenship’ of the UK, but the recent behaviour of the DUP and Tories shows how mistaken this was, he argues
Gavin Esler
Drive up the Shankill Road in west Belfast and you come to a series of billboards about the Troubles. As you would expect, they tell stories from a loyalist perspective, featuring atrocities committed by republicans.