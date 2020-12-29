Brexit may be a done deal but malign forces that created it haven't gone away you know
Instead of building alliances with other EU member states, the United Kingdom will find itself increasingly isolated
John Bruton
The Trade and Co-operation Agreement between the EU and the UK is an exercise in damage limitation. The UK will face numerous obstacles because of its decision to leave the EU, including leaving the customs union and single market. But it was in nobody's interest to add to these obstacles. That was the spirit in which the EU approached the negotiation.