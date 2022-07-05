Brexit red tape blocking wildlife conservation efforts here

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Biaza) held its annual conference at Dublin Zoo in June. After two years of disruption caused by Covid-19 – with many of the organisations in attendance having faced the prospect of closure during this time – there was much to discuss over the three days.

There was one major issue the zoos and aquariums represented by Biaza had an absolute consensus on: the increasingly detrimental effect of Brexit on international conservation efforts in Ireland and the UK.

Zoo conservation programmes are reliant on transferring animals across international borders in order to retain high levels of genetic diversity and avoid inbreeding in zoo populations of endangered species that are used for restocking or reintroduction into the wild.

Currently, this activity is being significantly challenged by excessive and prohibitive regulations created by Brexit. New “red tape” requires huge amounts of administration, such as preparation of new health certificates, permit applications and customs declarations, meaning a single animal transfer requires months of planning.

Dublin Zoo, Fota Wildlife Park and Belfast Zoo and others have come together to plead with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles and help unlock the conservation work of zoos and aquariums through international breeding programmes.

We need action now. Excessive, and in some cases prohibitive, regulations between Britain and the EU is an existential threat to these carefully co-ordinated breeding programmes.

Conservation breeding programmes of endangered animals face incredible challenges owing to this lack of alignment between the EU and UK, and the issue is significantly impacting zoos and aquariums in Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Not only are transfers between zoos in Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland being prevented, but animals can no longer be transited through Britain on onward journeys into the EU. Previously, this allowed for the fastest journey and was better for animals’ welfare.

To put into context the scale of the issue, in 2019, Biaza members saw around 1,400 animals transferred between UK and EU zoos and aquariums. In 2021, just 48 such animal transfers were made. The vital transfer of animals for conservation has come to a shuddering halt.

For those who are unaware, Biaza is a conservation, education and scientific wildlife charity. It acts as the principal professional body representing the responsible zoo and aquarium community in the UK and Ireland. Biaza zoos and aquariums have a global impact, actively participating in over 800 conservation projects and 1,400 research projects.

Biaza and its members are a vital contributor to the care and conservation of the natural world. Collectively, they endeavour to inspire people to protect our planet’s rich biodiversity and deliver high-quality environmental education, training and research while achieving the highest standards of animal care and welfare.

Breeding programmes managed from Ireland include those for the critically endangered citron-crested cockatoo and the Goeldi’s monkey, co-ordinated from Dublin Zoo; the colobus monkeys and Francois’ langur, co-ordinated from Belfast Zoo; and the cheetah and lechwe, co-ordinated from Fota Wildlife Park.

Zoos and aquariums across Ireland and Northern Ireland are urging the Irish and UK governments to act to unlock the conservation work of zoos and aquariums. We are calling on the governments to work together to deliver an EU-UK sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement.

This could enable the transfer of endangered zoo animals to return to levels seen prior to Brexit. The Irish and UK governments must work together to negotiate an SPS agreement with the European Commission that would give the green light to conservation programmes. This, in turn, would ensure future generations live in a world thriving with wildlife.

This needs to be addressed as it is an issue that affects all of us advocating for a wilder natural world. Our zoos now face impossible hurdles and delays to partaking in international breeding programmes.

We are speaking with one voice to urge those in power to move to protect the world-leading conservation efforts of our zoos and aquariums. We cannot sit on our hands any longer.

For us to fulfil our purpose – to help with conservation and breeding programmes – we have to ensure safe movement of animals across borders and cut ourselves free from the red tape created by Brexit. It is strangling our efforts.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer is director of Dublin Zoo. This article was co-authored by Fota Wildlife Park and Belfast Zoo.