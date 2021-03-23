Brian Faulkner: a lesson from history

Northern Ireland's sixth - and final - prime minister criticised his fellow unionists' short-sightedness. Fifty years on, has anything changed, asks Alex Kane

Hopes - even his own - weren't particularly high when Brian Faulkner became Northern Ireland's sixth prime minister on this day 50 years ago: March 23, 1971. His two immediate predecessors, Terence O'Neill and James Chichester-Clark, had resigned within the previous two years, unable to command, let alone exercise the authority required to deal with a deteriorating political, security and societal crisis: not to mention the civil war which had broken out across unionism.