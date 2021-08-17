Budget must focus on society’s well-being and not fixate on meeting a deficit target

Optimistic assumptions point towards a rebound in economic activity and employment from late 2021 or early 2022. Conversely, pessimistic assumptions fear ongoing public health-related disruptions and a slow emergence from the Covid-19 crisis. Most likely, the reality lies somewhere in between – but there are limited clues as to where.

Budget 2022 is being framed in the context of this ongoing uncertainty. Like Budget 2021, it will have to include a provision for possible additional public expenditure that may or may not be needed in the months ahead.

It will also have to include plans to boost economic activity and support people, families, businesses and communities when the public health environment allows.

To date, the efforts to support household income in Ireland by Government through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme have played a key role in sustaining households and businesses. Overall, despite the immediate uncertainty, Budget 2022 must embrace the need for new approaches to how we as a society prioritise choices. People, well-being, public services and a widespread and fair recovery must come first.

The Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to leave significant scars on the labour market, on young people, women and health services.

It has also revealed the role of the State as the provider of an economic and social safety net to all people and sectors in society; an aspect of the social contract implicit in welfare states such as ours, but overlooked for some time. Its revelation highlights a need for new thinking on how public services are funded, provided and distributed.

Budget 2022 must build on the lessons learned from the pandemic. One thing we have learned from Ireland’s response to the pandemic is that the State may need to expand so as to deal effectively with challenges. Yes, mistakes were made in responding to Covid, but lessons were learned – protecting jobs, services and a minimum standard of living were priorities.

Another thing we learned during the pandemic is that when we want to really tackle big challenges, we can do so at speed. That is a lesson most Irish people want Government to act on in the period immediately ahead.

Ireland stands at a major moment of change and looks to a future beyond Covid-19. The pandemic has changed our views on the way we were and on the way we want to be.

It exposed a range of issues that were not being adequately addressed. It has also changed many people’s priorities as we face the future.

These include a persistent child poverty problem, the low pay of many of our essential workers, a two-tier health system, consistently missing climate targets and youth unemployment. Ireland’s housing crisis continues with the possibility of purchasing a home moving further away from the vast majority of the population.

Government expenditure will be required to sustain demand and to support incomes through the recovery period, and through the return to a new, sustainable, long-term trajectory for the economy.

In Ireland, over the past decade and more, we have become accustomed to being guided by an overall budget target that has adjusted to changing realities over time. After the crash of 2008, the focus was on reducing borrowing. Then it moved on to focusing on balancing income and expenditure. More recently, as we were more or less paying our way, the focus had been shifting towards reducing the national debt. The post-Covid-19 world changes all that.

In the years ahead, as we move into this recovery period, Government’s fiscal stance should be focused on supporting demand through supporting the incomes of the citizen and through Government capital expenditure.

We must not get fixated on meeting some arbitrary deficit target. Our fiscal stance should support an economic recovery, rather than preventing one and causing permanent damage to our long-term economic capacity and, more importantly, to the well-being of our citizens.

Proceeding as we did before the pandemic will not work. We need a Budget focused on building a future that is prosperous, sustainable and fair. It should be socially progressive and promote well-being.

Government must deliver a budget focused on building a future where nobody is left behind, and delivering on its own Programme for Government commitments. Budget 2022 should have a new Social Contract at its core, one that will build a sustainable and resilient economic recovery that delivers for everyone.

To achieve this we need a vibrant economy, decent services and infrastructure, just taxation, good governance and sustainability.

