Buy Gwyneth Paltrow’s candles, clothes and creams — and you’ll look like a golden goddess at 50 too

The celebrity's lifestyle wellness brand plays on women’s insecurities about ageing and looks

Last Wednesday, I got an email from Gwyneth. Not Gwyneth Paltrow, just Gwyneth. My first thought was that the actress turned entrepreneur is cute as a fox, because no matter how cynically one receives that email and sees through the faux intimacy, it still feels intimate. Even though it went out to women all over the world, as part of the celebration of Gwyneth’s 50th.