Caoimhin Kelleher and Liverpool’s thrilling win over Chelsea proved just why the League Cup still matters

He started - and he also finished in style. Having kept out Chelsea for 120 minutes, it was Caoimhin Kelleher’s thumping penalty that ultimately proved decisive in an epic Carabao Cup final.

Playing the 23-year-old from Cork was a huge call from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but one that paid off big time as they lifted the trophy for a record ninth time.

Kelleher has now kept eight clean sheets in 17 games for Liverpool, but this was the most precious of the lot.

Klopp had described the Carabao Cup as “his competition”, and Kelleher’s name will now forever be linked to a quite unforgettable final.

After a breathless 120 minutes, and then 20 perfectly taken penalties in the shootout, it came down to the two goalkeepers, with Kelleher burying his kick with all the aplomb of a seasoned striker.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has his own complicated history with this competition, needed to score, but drove his effort over.

It was hardly the impact that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would have expected Arrizabalaga to have when he brought him on for the spot kicks. But his specialism clearly lies in stopping penalties, not taking them, and fortunes can change in an instant in these most brutal of denouements.

As Arrizabalaga looked on despairingly and his vanquished team-mates sank to their knees, waves of jubilation swept through the Liverpool end.

So much of their storied history in bound up in Wembley finals, but since the Twin Towers became a single arch, trips to the capital have been a lot less frequent, with success even rarer. This was their first domestic cup triumph since 2012.

As Wembley DJ Tony Perry raced through an album of Anfield terrace favourites, Liverpool’s players regrouped, a fresh energy coursing through legs drained of life, as they climbed the steps to the Royal box, where the trophy was hoisted to the skies by player after player.

The League Cup gets dismissed by too many as out of place in the modern era, but the joy and pain that hung in the Wembley air showed it still matters.

Since Liverpool’s last win in the 2012 final against Cardiff, the trophy has been won by Manchester City six times, plus Manchester United, Chelsea and now again by Klopp’s side. Only Swansea, the 2013 winners, could be considered outside the elite.

It mattered too for the 85,512 crowd - the first Wembley full house since the pandemic hit.

In the build-up a montage on the big screens recalled the sides’ thunderous clash in the 2005 final in Cardiff, which lit the fuse on this 21st century rivalry. At either end, banners marked out territory, the Blue section dominated by two flags proclaiming ‘The Pride of London’. One group of Reds fans who made the journey south had a banner that wryly observed ‘Them Scousers Again’.

Yes, football divides, but it also unites in times of trouble, and before kick-off all supporters came together in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. From the Liverpool end, a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone sounded amid the applause.

That the game had stayed goalless through 120 minutes of compelling action was down to some fine goalkeeping but also poor finishing.

Kelleher had been warmly applauded by the Red end as he came out to warm up, and it took just six minutes for him to make his mark with a big save to deny Christian Pulisic.

He also enjoyed a slice of luck, watching as surprised as anyone as Mason Mount sliced wide with the best chance of the first half, then as Mount’s low effort struck the post and rolled wide after the restart.

Tuchel had turned to his first choice keeper Edouard Mendy for the game, leaving out Arrizabalaga, his cup keeper, a move that was vindicated with an astonishing double stop to deny Naby Keita then Sadio Mane. As extra time beckoned, Arrizabalaga got a strong hand to turn away Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Towards the end it was hard to know who was flagging more - the exhausted players, or the assistant referees, who between them had ruled out three goals over the 120 minutes - another from Joel Matip had already been chalked off after a VAR check.

With a compelling contest heading for penalties, an EFL official was conducting a second snap press box poll for man of the match, his first canvass towards the end of normal time now overtaken.

Where to start in picking out the main protagonist from a game that had swung one way, then the other, with moments of brilliance and farce and controversy and chaos?

Soon everyone would have an answer.